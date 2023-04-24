IPL 2023: We’ll try to play near-perfect games, says DC vice-captain Axar Patel

Axar stated that Delhi would try to play near-perfect matches in the coming time, starting from Monday's clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 AM, Mon - 24 April 23

File Photo of Axar Patel

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals recorded their first win of the season defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game on Thursday.

However, they lost wickets at regular intervals before vice-captain Axar Patel played a crucial knock of 19 from 22 balls, including hitting the winning runs, to take the team over the line in the last over.

Reflecting on that match, Axar stated that Delhi would try to play near-perfect matches in the coming time, starting from Monday’s clash against IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“The wicket was a bit tricky and they bowled quite well. Therefore, I wanted to take the game as deep as possible. There’s always room for improvement and we’ll definitely try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches. If we can do that then that’ll be a big confidence booster as well,” said.

Axar reckons Hyderabad’s fast-bowling unit will challenge Delhi’s batters and hoped for the pitch to be a good one for the batters. Batting first, teams have won twice out of three games at this venue in IPL 2023.

“The wicket in Hyderabad is good for batting. The pitch will help our batters as we have been playing on slow wickets in our last few games. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowling unit will pose a challenge to us, but we’ll plan properly to take on the challenge,” he added.

Axar signed off by saying the victory for Delhi coming after five consecutive losses does lead to some positivity in the team atmosphere, though they are still at bottom of the points table.

“A win certainly changes the environment in the team. A few doubts creep in when you’re not able to cross the line. Our win in the last match will help us build confidence. We will try to keep winning games.”