IPL 2024: Friendship between RCB Stars Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli | Royal Challengers Bengaluru

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 19 March 2024, 04:26 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have a strong bond over various interests, including fashion, food, fitness, and family. They have a strong connection beyond cricket and are praised for their infectious energy and leadership qualities. Despite their individual performances in IPL 2023, Du Plessis remains optimistic for IPL 2024.