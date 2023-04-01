IPL: Rachakonda cops come up with comprehensive plan for parking vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: For the IPL matches in the city, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have come up with a comprehensive plan for parking of vehicles and to ensure proper traffic regulation of general traffic and also those heading for the stadium.

Rachakonda DCP Traffic, D Srinivas, said, “a total of about 215 traffic personnel will be deployed on days when matches are held. Parking spaces had been identified and signage will be put up to facilitate the motorists.”

He clarified that there will be no restrictions on the movement of general traffic except for heavy vehicles. Commuters going from Uppal crossroads to Genpact, can alternatively use the road from Ramanthapur to Habsiguda junction via street number 8.

