Rachakonda traffic police drive against faulty number plates fetches Rs 1.63 lakh

The police booked a total of 964 cases, including 149 criminal cases during a special drive against irregular number plates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 AM, Sat - 28 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police (RTP) booked a total of 964 cases, including 149 criminal cases during a special drive against irregular number plates, which was conducted on a single day on Friday. A total fine of Rs 1.63 lakh was also imposed on violators.

During the drive, which was carried out by 233 personnel from Traffic and Law and Order, it was observed that many vehicles were moving on city roads without proper number plates. Also, some motorists were manipulating the number plates to escape penalties for violations and also from being captured by the surveillance cameras.

“Every vehicle should always have a proper number plate and it should not be tinkered with. Usage of unauthorized colours, fonts and styles, extra writings, and broken plates will attract penalties as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Criminal cases will also be booked,” warned D Srinivas, DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda.

Any deliberate manipulation of number plates will result in a criminal case of cheating, forgery, and causing the disappearance of evidence, the DCP added.

The Rachakonda Traffic Police requested citizens to always verify the condition of their number plates and fix it as soon as they notice defects.