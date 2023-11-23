| Iqoo To Launch New 12 5g Series Handsets On December 12 In India

iQoo to launch new 12 5G series handsets on December 12 in India

The device comes with three diffrent colour options: Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Iqoo 12 5g

Hyderabad: Renowned Chinese smartphone giant iQoo is set to unveil its highly-anticipated iQoo 12 5G Series in India on December 12. The global release of the 12 5G Series took place in November, yet there’s uncertainty surrounding the arrival of the iQoo 12 5G Pro model in the Indian market.

Distinguished as the first smartphone in India to run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, the iQoo 12 5G series will be available for purchase through the online platforms Amazon and iQoo stores. T

The expected pricing for the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage variant is estimated around Rs 45,000 (3,999 Yuan), while the 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage is likely to be priced at Rs 50,000 (4,299 Yuan).

The device comes with three diffrent colour options: Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version.

Powering these phones is an Octacore 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exynos chipset. The rear panel boasts a robust camera setup featuring a 50MP 1/1.3-inch primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x zoom, alongside an impressive 100x digital zoom capability. Additionally, the handset is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

The iQoo 12 5G series also packs a punch with its 120-watt fast-charging adapter and houses a substantial 5000mAh capacity battery, promising extended usage without compromising on performance.

Here’s the link to the official landing page: https://shop.iqoo.com/in/sp/iqoo12