Iran cancels visa requirement for Indian visitors

Iran's cabinet unilaterally abolished visa requirements for Indian visitors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: To enhance the tourism sector, the Iranian government has declared that Indian visitors can now enter the country without a visa.

Additionally, visa requirements were lifted for visitors from 32 other countries, such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, and the UAE.

Ezzatollah Zarghami, the Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, sees the elimination of visa requirements and the promotion of tourism as a means to counter Iranophobia campaigns.