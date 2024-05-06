Two including juvenile apprehended for murder of footpath vendor in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 02:13 PM

File Photo: Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Gudimalkapur police on Monday apprehended two persons including a juvenile who allegedly murdered a footpath vendor when he resisted their bid to snatch his mobile phone. The police said that they recovered a knife from the duo.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday said that the arrested persons Mohammed Aziz Qureshi alias Sohail (19), a resident of Golconda along with a 17-year-old juvenile, on April 30 went to Gudimalkapur on a stolen bike.

“On spotting the victim, Sanaullah who was holding his mobile phone in his hand, the suspects took the opportunity and snatched it. The victim resisted them and tried to catch them when one of the suspects stabbed him with a knife that caused his death,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy. The police formed special teams tracked them down and arrested them on Monday.

Prior to the case of killing of the footpath vendor Sanaullah, the accused Qureshi, according to the police is involved in eight cases of theft, robbery and a murder attempt.

The Hyderabad CP said the police will do in-depth investigation into the mobile phone snatching and disposal of the stolen gadgets.

“We have come to know the stolen phones are being smuggled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Sudan where they are refurbished and sold in the market,” he said.

To a question, the Hyderabad CP said the police will find out why there was no police patrol nearby when the incident took place. “A study will be done to check why there is delay on part of the patrol police to reach the spot,” the official added.