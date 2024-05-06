Yashraj Mukhate’s latest AI-generated mashup is a hit

Mukhate mashed up a mini vlog featuring a young girl named Shravani excitedly mentioning “Aaj toh Sunday hai rajma chawal banayegi” with snippets of Vishal Dadlani and Mohan Kannan’s vocals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 02:07 PM

Yashraj Mukhate

Hyderabad: From ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ to ‘Just looking like a wow’, music composer Yashraj Mukhate’s quirky mashups seldom go wrong. The musician has recently dropped an AI-generated mashup ‘Aaj toh Sunday hai’ yet again triggering a hilarious trend online.

Mukhate mashed up a mini vlog featuring a young girl named Shravani excitedly mentioning “Aaj toh Sunday hai rajma chawal banayegi” with snippets of Vishal Dadlani and Mohan Kannan’s vocals. He also incorporated his own voice and layered it with AI-generated vocals, making a catchy and enjoyable melody.

“So the other day, I saw this video by Shravani. And I realised it’s such a nice hook for a song, so I added a beat to it,” he said in the video. Sharing the catchy mashup on Instagram, Mukhate wrote, “AAJ TOH SUNDAY HAI”

The video soon garnered over 8,80,000 views and countless reactions including Mohan Kannan’s. Commenting on the video, Kannan wrote, “Arre arre arre who thinks like this. And of course now I want to eat rajma chawal.”

“Another girl getting famous because of legendary Yashraj Bhai. Keep making this cute people famous they deserve it,” said a user.

“That little girl with that excited expression and the song (sic),” wrote another. “Love the beat but does bring up a fear and discussion about the legalities for singers whose voice can be used like this without their permission (sic),” remarked another.

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)