IRCTC to launch first Bharat Gaurav train from Secunderabad railway station on March 18

With Bharat Gaurav train, one can avoid difficulties in individual planning and making travel related arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation, food, etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train service is being started by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from Secunderabad railway station here on March 18.

The ‘Punyakshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya’ offers an opportunity for rail passengers intending to visit several historical and pilgrimage places in one go. The SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the 8 nights and 9 days tour covers important spiritual destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

With this train, one can avoid the difficulties in individually planning and making travel related arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation, food, etc. “The IRCTC have designed the tour program taking all factors into consideration and provides comfortable, safe and secure travel option,” he added.

SCR – Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri- Kashi – Ayodhya

* Duration – 8 Nights/9 Days

* Tour Price

– Economy – (Single share -Rs.15, 300), (Double share – Rs.13, 955) and (Children Rs.13,060).

– Standard – (Single share – Rs.24, 085), (Double share – Rs.22, 510) and Children (Rs.21, 460).

– Comfort – (Single Rs.31, 510), (Double share Rs.29, 615) and (Children Rs.28, 360).

* Tour Itinerary: Secunderabad – Puri – Konark – Gaya – Varanasi – Ayodhya – Prayagraj – Secunderabad.

* Boarding and de-boarding stations – Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram

* Seats 700 (Sleeper: 460, 3 AC: 192, 2 AC: 48)

* Destinations covered:

– Puri: Lord Jagannath Temple.

– Konark: Sun Temple and Beach.

– Gaya: Vishnu Pada Temple.

– Varanasi: Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple.

– Evening Ganga Aarti.

– Ayodhya: Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarati at Sarayu River.

– Prayagraj: Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam.

