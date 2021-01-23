Irrigation dept reorganised for effective management: CM KCR

CM pointed out that the officials were empowered to take financial decisions, allowing them to take up emergency and low-cost works at all levels from Deputy Executive Engineer to the Engineer-in-Chief

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the State government reorganised the Irrigation Department to effectively manage the irrigation system, with clear demarcation of territorial jurisdictions covering all water bodies including irrigation projects, reservoirs, canals, tanks and other water bodies, headed by a Chief Engineer.

He pointed out that the officials were empowered to take financial decisions, allowing them to take up emergency and low-cost works at all levels from Deputy Executive Engineer to the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC).

Speaking at a review meeting of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dindi project at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said the ENC (general) can sanction works worth up to Rs 25 crore per annum not exceeding Rs 1 crore per job, while Chief Engineers (CEs) are empowered to sanction works up to Rs 50 lakh per job not exceeding Rs 5 crore per year. Similarly, the State government gave financial powers for sanction of works up to Rs 2 crore per annum to Superintending Engineers, Rs 25 lakh per year to Executive Engineers and Rs 5 lakh per year to Deputy Executive Engineers respectively.

“The officials must utilise the opportunity to complete minor works at regular intervals and ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty in receiving irrigation water. Similarly, they should obtain feedback from department staff on the recent reorganisation of the Irrigation department on whether they were comfortable and make necessary changes, if needed,” the Chief Minister said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Surender, Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, Irrigation Advisor Penta reddy, ENC Muralidhar Rao and other officials were present.

