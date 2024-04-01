Continue procurement of Sunflower in Siddipet: Farmers

Following the demand of Former Minister T Harish Rao, the State government had opened the procurement centres across Siddipet district a month ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Siddipet: Farmers have demanded the State government to purchase the Sunflower produce at Market Yard, Siddipet.

However, the procurement centres were closed a week ago saying that the Centre’s quota of purchasing is over.

However, the farmers were still getting the produce to Siddipet market from various parts of the district. Following this, BRS leaders Vanga Nagi Reddy, Macha Venugopal Reddy and others came in support of the farmers.

They have demanded the State government to continue the procurement. Meanwhile, they have also brought the issue to local MLA Harish Rao who is trying to speak to the officials concerned.