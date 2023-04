Irrigation employee dies after falling off flood gates in Nirmal district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational image

Nirmal: An Irrigation department employee died on the spot after falling off the flood gates while fixing a leakage at the Kaddam Narayana Reddy irrigation project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Saturday.

Police said Baddi Gangadhar (50) had a fatal fall while he was trying to climb atop the flood gate after fixing a leakage. The body was shifted to a mortuary in Khanapur.

