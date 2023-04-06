Nagarkurnool: Two persons die during Saleshwaram Jathara

Two persons died reportedly during a stampede in the queues at the ongoing Saleshwaram Jathara in Nallamalla forest under Lingala mandal in the Nagarkurnool district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Nagarkurnool: Two persons, 50-year-old Chandraiah from Vanapatla and a 40-year-old woman, Vijaya from Amangal, died, reportedly during a stampede in the queues at the ongoing Saleshwaram Jathara in Nallamalla forest under Lingala mandal in the Nagarkurnool district on Thursday. Chandraiah collapsed, allegedly due to a heart attack in the melee, and died while Vijaya is said to have due to breathlessness, according to reports.

There was a heavy turnout of devotees to seek darshan of Lord Shiva at the temple, which is located in the deep forests. However, following a minor stampede like situation in the queues, Chandraiah collapsed due to a heart attack and Vijaya died due to breathlessness, reports said.

The three-day Saleshwaram jathara commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on Friday. Apart from devotees from Telangana, many from Karnataka and Maharashtra arrive at the temple. Devotees have to trek long distances amidst rocky terrains and gorges to reach the temple in the deep forest. In addition to forest department, police department deployed personnel to monitor the rush and regulate the devotees in queues.

Apart from medical camps, voluntary organisations have also conducted free food distribution for the convenience of devotees.