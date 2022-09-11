Irrigation projects getting huge inflows in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Karimnagar: All irrigation projects in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are getting huge inflows following incessant rainfall during the last two days.

Sripada Yellampalli Project is getting 4,49,704 cusecs through SRSP (1,49,760), Kaddem project (52,280) and other upstream projects as well as catchment areas. A total 4,11,121 cusecs is being discharged into the downstream by lifting 40 floodgates. About 18.8 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc.

Meanwhile, Mid Manair reservoir is receiving 43,000 cusecs inflow from its catchment areas. Project officials are releasing 49,591 cusecs into the Lower Manair Dam by lifting 12 floodgates upto the height of two meters. Around 20.19 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 27.5 tmc.

On the other hand, Lower Manair Dam is getting 81,816 cusecs of water inflows. While the project is receiving 46,608 cusecs from Mid Manair reservoir, another 32,808 cusecs are reaching the project through the river. Of this, about 96,539 cusecs of water is being released downstream.

While 93,234 cusecs are being discharged by lifting 14 floodgates, the remaining 3,000 cusecs are released through Kakatiya canal. As against its storage capacity of 24.034 tmc, 23.118 tmc of water is available in LMD.