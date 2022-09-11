Heavy rainfall recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:33 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

While all water bodies including streams, rivulets, tanks and ponds were overflowing, low lying areas were surrendered by flood water. While all water bodies including streams, rivulets, tanks and ponds were overflowing, low lying areas were surrendered by flood water.

Karimnagar: Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours. The highest of 208 mm rainfall was recorded in Avunur, Mustabad mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district followed by Marthanpet 203.8, Yellareddypet 193.0, Chigurumamidi 169.5, Sircilla 159.3 and Mallaram of Vemulwada rural mandal 157mm.

While all water bodies including streams, rivulets, tanks and ponds were overflowing, low lying areas were surrendered by flood water in Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts. Meanwhile, irrigation projects were getting copious inflows following the incessant rainfall in their catchment areas.

District officials have alerted the police staying along with the river Godavari and Manair as the water bodies were flowing at danger level. Low lying areas including Prakasam road and Jhansi road colonies in Korutla town of Jagtial district were surrendered by flood water.

Vehicular traffic faced troubles as flood water was flowing on Rajiv Rahadari at Rangampalli of Peddapalli town. Police took initiative for smooth passage of vehicles.

Since Manthani town was completely inundated in the recent floods, district officials alerted the people. Manthani Thasildhar, Bandi Prakash, in a statement, asked the people staying either side of Bokkalavagu to be alert. He also alerted the people of Bestapalli, Potharam, Uppatla, Khanapur, Khansaipet, Eklaspur, Chinna Odela, Nagepalli and Adavisomanpalli since Godavari and Manair rivers are flowing at high.

Peddapalli Collector Dr Sanjeetha Satyanarayana instructed village sarpanches and secretaries to be available in rural areas and shift the people staying in low lying areas to safer places if necessary.