Heavy rain recorded in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:04 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Karimnagar: Heavy rainfall was recorded in the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours. Lighting claimed the life of a woman farmer and nine cows.

The highest of 160.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Pochampalli, Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district followed by Kothalapur 143.0 mm, Maddutla and Mallial 133.0, Thirumalapur of Kodimilal mandal of Jagtial district 132, Ramagundam of Peddapalli 122.3, Pudur 119.3, Govindaram 107.8, Edullagattepalli and Gangadhara 103.5 and Akenapalli 102.3 mm.

A woman farmer Marripelli Bhagyavva (50) was died by the lighting. Thunderbolt struck her while she was working in her agricultural fields in Mudapalli, Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. She died on the spot.

In another incident, nine cows and a calf were died by lightning in Kukkalagudur, Palakurthi mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday night.