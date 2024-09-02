Irrigation projects in Karimnagar get good inflows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 07:38 PM

File photo of Mid Manair Dam

Karimnagar: Irrigation projects in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are getting copious inflows following incessant rainfall during the last two days. Irrigation officials have released water from a few projects by lifting flood gates to maintain water levels, while a few reservoirs were yet to reach their full reservoir level (FRL).

The Sripada Yellampalli project is getting huge inflows due to heavy rains in its catchment area as well as due to water released from the Kaddam project. The reservoir is getting 5,03,691 cusecs of water including 3,35,825 cusecs from catchment area and 1,67,866 cusecs from Kaddam project. About 6,71,941 cusecs of water is being discharged from the project.

While 6,71,610 cusecs are being discharged by lifting 33 flood gates, 331 cusecs of water is being supplied to cater the drinking water needs of Hyderabad. 16.7912 tmc of water is available as against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc.

Meanwhile, the Mid Manair Reservoir is receiving 41,272 cusecs including 3150 from Gayatri Pump house (Yellampalli) and 2000 from Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), with 6550 cusecs of water being discharged from the reservoir. While 6400 cusecs are being supplied to Package-10 of Kaleshwaram project, and 40 cusecs for Mission Bhagiratha, 18.97 tmc of water is available in the reservoir as against its storage capacity of 27.5 tmc.

The Lower Manair Dam is getting 9440 cusecs. The highest inflow of 7609 cusecs is being arrived through Moyathummeda rivulet. 15.584 tmc of water is available as against its storage capacity of 24.034 tmc. Though the water was released into LMD from MMD for a few days, it was stalled recently.

Upper Manair in Narmala of Rajanna-Sircilla district is overflowing. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan visited the project and examined the flood situation. They advised the people not to visit the water body. Since the water from SRSP and Kaddem is being discharged by lifting gates, Jagtial Collector B Satya Prasad alerted the people residing in the villages located on the banks of Godavari river. He advised fishermen and cattle keepers not to venture into the river. The Collector along with SP Ashok Kumar visited a few villages located on the bank of Godavari river.