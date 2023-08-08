ISB signs knowledge partnership MoU with the Government of Goa

The Indian School of Business’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Goa.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Goa to commence a knowledge partnership with a focus on evidence-based policy formulation and impact in the State.

As a knowledge partner, Bharti Institute will facilitate furthering the State government’s objectives to improve the social and economic prosperity indicators through evidence-based public policy interventions, capacity-building workshops, and citizen-centric governance-based initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Government of Goa Planning, Statistics & Evaluation Director Vijay B Saxena and ISB Bharti Institute of Public Policy Executive Director Prof. Ashwini Chhatre in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Bharti Institute will collaborate with the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development to conduct workshops for officials of state services and also develop the Goa Open Data Portal in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology, Goa, that will serve as a ‘one-stop destination’ for open data to access and interact with, for citizens, aiming towards digital governance.