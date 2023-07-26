KTR to inaugurate Advanced Management Programme in ISB-Mohali

Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited by the Indian School of Business to inaugurate and address the eighth batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited by the Indian School of Business to inaugurate and address the eighth batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at the ISB, Mohali campus on August 11.

Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB extended the invitation to the Minister and said: “As a strong supporter of the school, your contribution and guidance to our initiatives and programme have been invaluable and we look forward to your continued support.”

He felt the Minister’s words and advice would go a long way with the programme’s participants in understanding the nuances of public policy and the process of making it.

The Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) is a programme catering to mid-career professionals both in the public and private sectors. It was designed by ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy in consultation with The Fletcher School at Tufts University and approved by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. The current class has 50 participants from IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, Indian Railways, Political leaders and senior professionals from the private sector.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro extension to be discussed in next Cabinet meeting, says KTR