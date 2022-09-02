ISKCON appeals Telangana govt to allot 25 acres for constructing temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) appealed to the Telangana Government to allot 25 acres land on the suburbs of Hyderabad for constructing a Radha Krishna Temple with a whopping cost of Rs. 200 crore. To this effect, ISKCON Visakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram unit president Samba Das met with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy at Aranya Bhavan here on Friday and submitted a letter appealing to sanction the land.

The proposed temple would have gardens, Gurukulam, Vridashramam (old age homes), Goshala and many other facilities. “We request you to allot 25 acres at nominal cost or long lease basis in the best possible location in Sangareddy” Samba Das said to the Minister. He said there were 360 ISKCON temples, cultural centres, schools, hospitals, Tribal care, farm community in the country and the management was feeding over 8 million school children daily across the country in association with respective State Governments.

“At Sagarnagar in Visakhapatnam, we are constructing the biggest Radha Krishna Temple in South India. It will have Kalyana mandapam, ashramam, gardens annadanam hall etc” Samba Das said. The proposed temple near Sangareddy, Hyderabad would be developed as a magnificent spiritual attraction for the city and spiritual destination for tourists, he said.

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the matter would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Based on his instructions, a decision would be taken, he informed the ISKCON representatives. Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar and others were present on the occasion.