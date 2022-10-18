ISL: Hyderabad FC announce tickets for home matches at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have announced the sale of their home matches at the Gachibowli Stadium, on Tuesday. The defending champions will play their first home league on Saturday, October 22.

The tickets for the match were put on sale and the minimum ticket price is at Rs 200. The top-flight football team from Hyderabad, HFC, played at the Gachibowli Stadium as their home ground in the 2019-20 ISL campaign but were stuck playing in a bio-bubble in the previous two seasons.

But after the two-year gap, they bring live action back to the Gachibowli Stadium, and this time as the Hero ISL defending Champions. The tickets for this clash are now live via BookMyShow.

HFC play five more games before the end of 2022, and the tickets for all games will be live soon.

HFC schedule for 2022:

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa; Sat, Oct 29; KO: 5:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC; Sat, Nov 5; KO: 5:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters; Sat, Nov 19; KO: 7:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal; Fri, Dec 9; KO: 7:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United; Thu, Dec 29; KO: 7:30pm