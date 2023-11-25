ISL: Hyderabad FC lose to Kerala Blasters in a close contest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: In what was an evenly fought contest between Hyderabad and Kerala Blasters, Milos Drincic’s first half goal (41’) was enough for the hosts to take all three points at the Kaloor Stadium on Saturday.

Going into the game without a win in the Indian Super League this season, Hyderabad FC made a strong start, with Jonathan Moya and Oswaldo Alanis getting a couple of chances that could have easily ended up in the back of the net.

But it was Drincic who popped up at the other end and beat Gurmeet Singh from close range, in one of the very few chances the Blasters created, to give his side a lead.

Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora and Petteri Pennanen also had their moments in the final third while Ramhlunchhunga, Joe Knowles, both had a pop at goal late in the game, but without much luck. Muhammed Rafi stood tall in his first ISL start, while Chinglensana Konsham and Gurmeet Singh played their role but missed chances right from the first whistle, that decided the game for the Nawabs.

HFC stay 11th in the league table, and are back in action when they take on Mohun Bagan SG at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 2.