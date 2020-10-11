ISL: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Zimbabwean Defender Costa Nhamoinesu

The Harare native started his senior footballing career with the Zimbabwean side AmaZulu before jumping ship to Masvingo United. He then moved to Poland on loan in 2007 with KS Wisla Ustronianka

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) on Saturday announced the signing of the Zimbabwean Defender, Costa Nhamoinesu for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Harare native started his senior footballing career with the Zimbabwean side AmaZulu before jumping ship to Masvingo United. He then moved to Poland on loan in 2007 with KS Wisla Ustronianka, after a season in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League.

In 2008, Costa spent the next two seasons on loan with the Polish side Zaglebie Lubin and his strong performances earned him a permanent deal with the club.

“Kerala Blasters has a fantastic plan for the season. I’m intrigued and fascinated to meet my new teammates, learn new cultures, and do my best to help the club achieve its goals. I’m also very impressed by the vibe that is presented by the fans,” said Costa in an official statement.

“I strongly believe that a club with such a vibrant, strong, energetic, and passionate fanbase deserves great performances on the pitch! I would like to thank the management for believing in me and my agent for familiarizing me with the culture around the club. Looking forward to learn more about Kerala and the club. One love, YELLOW ARMY” he added.

Costa Nhamoinesu will join the Kerala Blasters FC squad as an experienced center-back with the most number of appearances at the Sparta Prague as a foreign player and will look to lead the backline and impart his knowledge to the young Indian defenders over the course of the season.

The Harare native is strong in the air and his strength makes him a solid presence inside the box at both ends.