Israel-Hamas conflict: Nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s health facilities ceased functioning, says WHO

By AP Updated On - 06:42 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Rafah: Nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s health facilities have ceased functioning amid a massive and deadly increase in Israeli airstrikes in the territory, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

A total of 46 out of 72 health care facilities — including 12 out of 35 hospitals — have stopped functioning across Gaza, the WHO said.

Palestinian health officials said the lack of electricity and fuel to power generators from an Israeli blockade, as well as damage from airstrikes, has forced many of the facilities to close.

Gaza health officials said more than 700 people had died in Israeli airstrikes over the past day.