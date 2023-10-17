Israel-Hamas War Latest Updates: Lebanon Evacuation And Attack On Hezbollah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Today, Israel unveiled a significant initiative to safeguard its northern region by evacuating residents living within two kilometres of the Lebanese border. This evacuation aims to relocate these individuals to state-funded guest houses. The plan, approved by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, involves 28 communities situated in the area, as stated by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a released statement.