Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Militants Attack And Israel Military Responds

Infiltration by gunmen into several Israeli towns and a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Saturday, has launched attacks on the southern part of Israel. These attacks involved gunmen infiltrating several Israeli towns and a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. In response to this attack, Israel declared war on Hamas.