Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends I-Day greetings to India

By ANI Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu extended greetings on the occasion of Independence Day of India on Tuesday.

“Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, on behalf of Israel, I extend heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day. May our nations continue to grow closer and prosper together. #IndiaIndependenceDay,” Netanyahu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also wished India on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated India on its 77th Independence Day and said New Delhi can count on Paris as a “trusted friend.” On the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron called Priem Minister Narendra Modi a “friend” and said that they had set new ambitions for Indio-French relations.

“Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of Indiaâ€™s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always.” The US, Sri Lanka and Nepal’s Foreign Ministers also extended warm wishes to India.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday wished India Independence Day and said that he is confident that bilateral ties will be “further strengthened” between the two nations.

The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, attended the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort here today and extended his greetings.

He also said that it is an “honour” to be present at the “iconic Red Fort.” Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his wishes on India’s 77th Independence Day.

Blinken noted that the relationship between India and US has grown “deeper” and it has become “more expansive than ever.”

