All amenities in place at polling booths: DEO

Explaining the details to Senior Deputy CEO of the Election Commission of India Nitesh Vyas in a video conference, he said polling booths were equipped with all necessary amenities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 10:59 PM

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Thursday assured that arrangements were completed for smooth and peaceful conduct of the parliamentary elections in the district.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy said security arrangements were in place for each polling station, and extensive SWEEP programmes were undertaken to boost voter turnout.

In a separate meeting with district election officials, Rose emphasised on conducting the postal ballot polling with vigilance and asked the officials to recheck voter ID cards.