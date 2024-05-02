Ranga Reddy to face Adilabad in final of Inter-District Football

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 11:07 PM

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy and Adilabad recorded victories in the semifinal clashes to progress to the final of the 10th Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Championship in Karimnagar on Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Vikas’s only goal proved enough to guide Ranga Reddy to a 1-0 win over Wanaparthy. Meanwhile, Adilabad secured a 3-1 win on penalties over Karimnagar.

Results: Ranga Reddy 1 (Vikas 1) bt Wanaparthy 0; Adilabad 3 bt Karimnagar 1 (on penalties).