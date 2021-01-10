Israel reports record high of Covid-19 patients in serious condition

The latest figure released on Saturday marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jerusalem: The number of Covid-19 patients in serious condition in Israel increased from 920 to 964, out of 1,646 hospitalised patients, the state’s ministry of Health said.

The latest figure released on Saturday marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of ventilated patients reached a peak of 236, compared to the previous record of 226 reported in Israel on October 19.

The ministry also reported 6,726 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 484,083.

The death cases from Covid-19 in Israel reached 3,633 with 37 new fatalities.

The total recoveries rose to 411,684, after 2,931 new recovered cases were added, while active cases rose to 68,766.