Israeli Forces destroy another Hamas tunnel | Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) | Israel Hamas War

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 06:22 PM

The IDF’s Yahalom unit is actively working in Gaza to dismantle Hamas’ tunnel network, which is crucial for their operations. They have successfully demolished a tunnel used by Hamas officials, revealing a strategic underground network. The IDF remains committed to disrupting Hamas’ activities and ensuring regional safety.