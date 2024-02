Israeli Forces discover Hamas weapons | IDF | Israel Hamas War

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 02:09 PM

Israeli forces have discovered a hole in a UN school-turned refugee shelter in Khan Younis, where 60 Hamas gunmen were hiding to access a weapons cache. The IDF evacuated civilians and is searching for Hamas officials and 134 Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Watch: