Israeli supporters take out march in Ahmedabad

A group of people staged a public march in Ahmedabad in support of Israel in its ongoing war with Palestine-based militant group Hamas

By ANI Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

ANI Photo

Ahmedabad: A group of people staged a public march in Ahmedabad in support of Israel in its ongoing war with Palestine-based militant group Hamas.

They held placards and banners saying, “We stand with Israel”.

There have been a number of public rallies in India both in support of Israel and Palestine since the war between Israel and Hamas began after the terror group’s surprise attack in Israel on October 7 killing at least 1,300 people including women and children and at least 200 people have been taken as hostages.

On Monday there was a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against “Israel’s offensive” in Gaza. More than 100 people had gathered at the spot to show their support for the Palestinian cause.

However, Delhi Police arrested 60 of the protesters since, according to the police, they did not have permission to hold a protest.

Those arrested included students, activists, and academics.

Last Friday, a group of people performed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi in support of Israel.

They raised slogans for Israel. The participants said that they were with Israel in its fight against Hamas and prayed for its victory.

“We want a world where there are no terrorists. The goals of the terrorists will never be successful. We are with Israel and we would like to see its victory. We did Aarti today for the realisation of this,” said Rajesh Shukla who organised the Aarti.

After the October 7 attack against Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu said that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that people in India stands firmly with Israel.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that there is a “universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law” and and there is also a global responsibility to fight terrorism. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in response to questions at a weekly media briefing calling for “direct negotiations” toward a “sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side, at peace with Israel.” Israeli Consulate in Mumbai had posted on X that they are overwhelmed by the support of ordinary people in India.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of ordinary people in India who are writing us emails, making phone calls, putting up banners, and organising prayers for Israel. We will win the war against HAMAS-ISIS terror. Please tag us in the photographs and videos of the events that you are organising with Israel’s support. We will be happy to share them and say THANK YOU,” the Israel Consulate said in the post.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing a press conference today in Tel Aviv said that President Biden was arriving in Israel at a “critical moment” and will reaffirm the US’ solidarity with Israel.