ISRO recommends AI to curb ragging at Jadavpur University

Interim Vice-Chancellor of JU, Buddhadeb Sau, confirmed this, stating that it was the initial recommendation proposed by the visiting ISRO team during their preliminary survey on Tuesday, which involved an examination of different areas across the extensive campus.

Wed - 6 September 23

Kolkata: A team of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which visited the campus of Jadavpur University (JU) to evaluate the possibilities of use of technology to prevent the menace of ragging, has suggested that artificial intelligence can be an ideal medium to prevent this ragging menace.

Confirming this, interim vice- chancellor of JU Buddhadeb Sau said that this is the initial suggestion given by the visiting ISRO team during its preliminary survey on Tuesday when they checked various corners of the huge campus.

“The team might make another visit to the campus soon following which they will give a detailed and final suggestion on how technology can be used to prevent ragging with the campus,” he said.

The initiative of involving ISRO in the matter was taken by the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose amid the case of ragging- related death of a fresher of JU at a students’ hostel of the university on August 10. In fact, the Governor personally had a telephonic discussion with the top officials of the ISRO and ensured the visit of the team to JU in the matter.

Meanwhile, JU insiders said that as per initial discussions with the members of the visiting ISRO team the events of ragging within the campus can be controlled to a great extent by using technologies like video analytics, and target fixing among others.

“They agreed that technology should have to be used in such a manner that it suits the ambiance of the campus of a university of such a great repute,” said a JU faculty member.

On Tuesday only, the internal probe committee of JU committee investigating the fresher’s death had submitted its internal investigation report, where it has suggested immediate rustication of four current students of the university. It also suggested that the JU authorities should also lodge FIRs with the police against the six former students of the university who were present at the students’ hostel when the mishap took place.

