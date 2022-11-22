IT officials conduct searches at Minister Malla Reddy’s institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Officials of the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at various places in the city including at Malla Reddy university and other educational institutions.

The raids started early in the morning and sources said they are cantered around Labour Minister Malla Reddy and his relatives.

According to sources, 50 teams of the IT department started the searches at the Malla Reddy University, other educational institutions and the houses of the Minister’s relatives including the residence of his son at Kompally.