Hyderabad: Man held for duping job aspirants

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team nabbed a fraudster on charges of cheating job aspirants promising jobs in software companies. He is suspected to have cheated over 100 persons, police said. Officials recovered cash of Rs.35,000, mobile phones and other material from him.

The arrested person is Bhukya Manikanta alias Goutham (26), of Banjara Nagar in Thorrur Town of Mahabubabad district. Posing as the chief manager of the administrative wing of companies, he posted advertisements on job portals and several aspirants mailed their resumes to him. “He mostly targeted women job aspirants and called them over phone informing of openings in reputed companies without interview. He collected money from them towards processing charges and other expenses,” police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .