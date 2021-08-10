It was very tough to watch a pregnant woman go through all that: Neha Dhupia on ‘Mimi’

Neha is currently going through her second pregnancy with husband Angad Bedi, with whom she already has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mehr.

Soon-to-be mom Neha Dhupia found it very difficult to watch Kriti Sanon’s latest feature ‘Mimi’. The Netflix released film revolves around how the life of a woman takes a turn once she agrees for surrogacy.

Neha is currently going through her second pregnancy with husband Angad Bedi, with whom she already has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mehr. The actor shares it is because of Angad’s sense of humour that helped her get through the film ‘Mimi’.

“Watching ‘Mimi’, for me was the hardest thing ever. It was a very tough day in my life to watch a pregnant woman go through all that and I don’t want to give away anything from the film but there were some beats in it, including the mother-child relationship, that hit me really hard emotionally,” she shares.

“It was two in the night and I was bawling my eyes out. I had swollen eyes, due to crying so much and he was saying such funny things. I remember writing to Kriti about it, and Angad made it all hilarious. He always keeps the humour alive,” she gushes.

Neha has also been sharing pictures with her baby bump on her social media handles. On several occasions, she has also mentioned how her husband makes the struggles easier for her and pampers her like none.

