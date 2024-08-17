AP Dhillon expresses anger through song against Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

Dhillon took to his Instagram stories on Friday morning and wrote, “woke up today wanting to let my thoughts out the only way I know how…” along with a clip with a tribute song with heartbroken emojis.

By IANS Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon has expressed his anger and disappointment over the horrific rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata.

Dhillon took to his Instagram stories on Friday morning and wrote, “woke up today wanting to let my thoughts out the only way I know how…” along with a clip with a tribute song with heartbroken emojis.

Also Read Outpatient services halted across Telangana hospitals amid nationwide protest over Kolkata doctor’s murder

In the song, the “Excuses” hitmaker asked for justice for the victim and talked about the innate power of women and how society continues to fail.

In the video, Dhillon is seen singing with the lyrics: “She has saved many lives and souls. God, how could her fate end so tragically? She was not safe even in a place where everyone knew her. Today, we all ask you, is it a curse to be born a girl in this world?”

“For the women who have transformed the world, society has refused to change around them, though they have swum oceans worth of progress, society has barely moved an inch. What happened 12 years ago continues to happen today. Why do we still have to march for women to live in peace?”

A string of Bollywood personalities, including names such as Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Soni Razdan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mimi Chakraborty, and Richa Chadha, demanded justice for the victim.

The news of the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata’s R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital angered the nation, leading to strikes and protests across Kolkata.

Talking about Dhillon, he recently posted a glimpse of an upcoming track featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan.

He wrote a note in the caption, which read: “I started out as an artist, hoping to inspire the next generation and leave a legacy that really impacts our culture and community. Streams, awards, sold-out shows, the headlines… along the way I learned that all of these things do nothing but inflate your ego and take away from what really matters… the music… the art.”

Dhillon added: “With God’s blessings, I got two of the biggest icons our world has ever seen to support me in accomplishing this goal.”

“Everything I have been working on is to prove to you that reality can really be greater than your dreams if you focus on what truly matters to you as a human being. I am working as hard as ever and hope you like what is to come. ‘Old Money’ out this Friday. Don’t call it a comeback.”