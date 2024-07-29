ITC BMS members extend support to tribal student who got admission in IIT

The student, Vasam Sushmitha of Nagaram village of Wazedu mandal in Mulugu district got admission in B Tech (Chemical engineering) at IIT, Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 09:22 PM

ITC BMS members extended financial assistance to a tribal student to pursue higher studies.

Kothagudem: In a kindhearted gesture the members of ITC Bhadrachalam Mahila Samithi (BMS) have extended financial assistance to a tribal student who was looking for support to pursue higher education.

The student, Vasam Sushmitha of Nagaram village of Wazedu mandal in Mulugu district got admission in B Tech (Chemical engineering) at IIT, Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat. But her parents V Ram Murthy and Sunitha, farm labourers, could not afford to pay the registration fee Rs 50, 000 to secure the admission and the overall expenditure of Rs 5 lakh to complete the course.

Learning about the student’s plight, the members of the samithi, formed by the spouses of ITC officials to carry out charity activities, generated an amount of Rs 25, 000. They visited the student’s house on Monday and handed over a cash cheque for the amount. The student thanked the samithi members for their support.