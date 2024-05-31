ITDA helps adivasis get electricity

The tribals’ suffering came to the notice of ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain, who probed into the matter and came to know that the forest authorities were not giving permission to provide electricity to those villages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer’s initiative has helped the adivasis of two villages in Aswaraopet mandal to get electricity. It was said that the tribals of remote Vagoddugudem and Narayanapuram villages in the dense forest area with no road facility in the mandal lived in darkness for years due to lack of electricity supply.

He then took the initiative to obtain necessary permission from the Forest Department and provided electricity to those villages recently at a cost of Rs 11 lakh.

The residents of the villages on Friday called on the Project Office to thank him for providing electricity to their families.

According to the official in the past, the tribals had paid money for the electricity to those villages, but the forest officials did not give permission. Jain said that 50 adivasi families in Vagoddugudem and 25 families in Narayanapuram village make their living by farming.

The ITDA spent money on electricity poles and on installing electricity metres for each house without any financial burden on the families.