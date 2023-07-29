Hyderabad’s Bhavani Kedia selected for World Deaf Tennis Championship

Bhavani Kedia has been selected for the 3rd World Deaf Tennis Championship scheduled to be held from September 23
Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Bhavani Kedia has been selected for the 3rd World Deaf Tennis Championship scheduled to be held from September 23. She also secured a spot in the World Deaf Tennis Team Championship-23 Dresse and 18 Maere Cup to be held from September 30 at Hersonissos, Greece.
In the selection trial held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she defeated Kirti Lata 6-4,6-4 in semis to ensure her booking for the Worlds.
Players selected are: Under Mens Category: Prithvi Sekhar ( Tamil Nadu), Dhananjay Dubey ( Madhya Pradesh), Pilla Sivaji (Andhra Pradesh), Aarshit ( Rajasthan); In Women’s Category: Jafreen Sheik (Andhra Pradesh), Bhavani Kedia( Telangana).