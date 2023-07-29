Hyderabad’s Bhavani Kedia selected for World Deaf Tennis Championship

Bhavani Kedia has been selected for the 3rd World Deaf Tennis Championship scheduled to be held from September 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Bhavani Kedia has been selected for the 3rd World Deaf Tennis Championship scheduled to be held from September 23. She also secured a spot in the World Deaf Tennis Team Championship-23 Dresse and 18 Maere Cup to be held from September 30 at Hersonissos, Greece.

In the selection trial held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she defeated Kirti Lata 6-4,6-4 in semis to ensure her booking for the Worlds.

Players selected are: Under Mens Category: Prithvi Sekhar ( Tamil Nadu), Dhananjay Dubey ( Madhya Pradesh), Pilla Sivaji (Andhra Pradesh), Aarshit ( Rajasthan); In Women’s Category: Jafreen Sheik (Andhra Pradesh), Bhavani Kedia( Telangana).