“It’s obvious some will get upset,” says AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

In response to the Dikshit statement, Saurabh said, "When a party distributes tickets for one Lok Sabha constituency, 10 contenders come for that ticket.

By ANI Published Date - 9 January 2024, 10:44 PM

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s statement on AAP-Congress seat-sharing meeting, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said it’s obvious there could be differences and people will get upset over tickets, as for every seat there are 10 contenders.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said, “When a meeting has taken place, the alliance must have been discussed. What’s important is which party gets how many seats and in which area. Our personal differences need to be kept aside. Party workers at the regional level should sit together and chalk out strategies to win and also keep personal differences aside.”

Also Read Will have to go to jail for paths we have chosen for public good: Kejriwal to AAP workers

In response to the Dikshit statement, Saurabh said, “When a party distributes tickets for one Lok Sabha constituency, 10 contenders come for that ticket. When you give a ticket to one, obviously the other nine get upset. When there are two parties, obviously the number of contenders goes up…So, despite the difficulties, you have to make sacrifices to save the country.”

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held their first formal meeting on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements under the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, AAP leaders said that a final decision on seat-sharing will be taken soon, whereas the BJP alleged that there’s confusion in the alliance. The meeting comes amid rumours of discontent between the state units of the Congress and the AAP in Delhi and Punjab.