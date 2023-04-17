It’s time for summer camps for kids in Hyderabad to hone their skills

| Its Time For Summer Camps For Kids In Hyderabad To Hone Their Skills

Several camps are organised in Hyderabad starting mid-April where kids can learn new skills

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

The summer camps not only expose children to adventure activities, but also teach them art and craft such as pottery and painting

Hyderabad: For , summer is synonymous with holidays. It is literally the time of their lives as most visit their grandparents, spend all day outdoors and get to have fun without the constant stress of homework and exams.

It is also the time when most take up activities that are usually outside the school curriculum. Be it swimming, abacus or any other skill, parents also look for summer camps to keep their children engaged.

In Hyderabad, multiple camps are organised starting mid-April. Local schools, dance studios and self-defence institutes — all come up with special short-term courses that cater to children of different age groups.

This year, Gurukul Education Community in Punjagutta is organising a 36-day camp. They have two camps — Elite Learning Program (ELP) for children in classes VII-X, and Young Children Camp for those from eight-12 years.

The camp will be held at Divya Retreat in Keesara and Adventure Cove and teach children applied experimental learning where they can conduct experiments. In addition to that, they are taught speed reading and memory techniques, apart from adventure activities such as rock climbing, zip line, trekking and campfire.

Outlife Camps is also conducting an adventure summer camp from May 3-7 at the Manneguda Campsite, around 50 km from Hyderabad. It is for children aged nine-15 and has a wide range of outdoor adventure activities such as rappelling, night trekking, wilderness survival, stargazing and others.

Klay is also hosting a five-week camp for kids aged 5-10 years. The city also has various options for younger children, who might not be able to stay overnight at camps. Smart Kidz at Old Malakpet is hosting day camps where kids will be taught pencil shaping, hand printing, origami, drawing and other such skills.

The Salar Jung Museum is also conducting a Summer Art Camp from May 1-17 for children in the age group of eight-15 years. Selected students can take part in programmes such as ‘Importance of Yoga & Art of Living, National Integration’, ‘Indian Arts, Heritage Awareness and Museum Awareness’, painting, art and craft.

Apart from these, in the aftermath of the global pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of online summer workshops for children. From beginner coding to hacking courses, there is no dearth of online options.