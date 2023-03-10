GHMC to hold summer coaching camps from April 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to hold its annual Summer Coaching Camps for children between 6 years and 14 years of age from April 25 to May 31.

A total of 300 grounds located across Hyderabad have been identified by the GHMC for conducting summer camps in 44 different sporting disciplines for children.

Some of the sports that will be featured in the summer coaching camps-2023 include hockey, archery, ball badminton, basketball, boxing and cricket. The sports camps for children will be from 6.15 am to 8.15 am.

In addition to training children, the GHMC will also organise competitions during the summer camps. “Quiz competitions on sports and tournaments of selected games will be held, in addition to conducting awareness sessions on various sporting topics,” a GHMC official said.

He further said as part of GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023, national and international players will be invited and interactive sessions with children will be held.

“Invitations for inauguration and closing functions will be sent to Olympians/ international players in various disciplines. We have already requested them to visit our summer coaching camps. The idea is to promote sports in a big way,” he said.

The corporation aims to make this year’s summer coaching camp a grand event and has already prepared an action plan for its smooth conduct.

While a meeting with honorary coaches is scheduled from March 27 to March 31, by April 6 the sports material will be distributed following which the camps will commence on April 25.

“From May 8 to May 13 we will have sports quiz competitions while tournaments will be held from May 15 to May 19. Similarly, closing ceremonies are scheduled from May 26 to May 31,” said a GHMC official.