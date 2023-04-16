| Here Is How You Can Reach Out Drf During An Emergency

Hyderabad: Here’s how you can reach out DRF during an emergency

A unit of GHMC's Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), assistance can be sought from the DRF for different emergency and distress situations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:26 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: For any kind of emergency, from rescue in building collapse to fallen trees or even seeking help in rescuing a pet animal, citizens can reach out to the Disaster Response Force (DRF).

A unit of GHMC‘s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), assistance can be sought from the DRF for different emergency and distress situations.

Equipped with special vehicles, required paraphernalia and personnel trained to deal with emergencies, teams of DRF work round-the-clock to save lives and property and can be reached just by a call.

DRF deals with complaints of:

* Fallen trees or branches obstructing vehicle movement

* Rescue of human, pet and animals

* Water stagnations during heavy rains

* People stuck in floods

* Rescue people in building collapses

* Providing first aid for accident victims

* Helping fire personnel in fire fighting

Contacting DRF:

* Disaster Training Centre, Control Room (DTC), Fathullaguda: 9000113667, 040-29560521, 040-29560528, 040-29560584, 040-29560591

* Buddha Bhavan Control Room: 9154170992

* Twitter @Director_EVDM or @DRFEVDM

* In case of fire: 8712699444 or 8712699101 or Twitter: @Telanaganafire

Share while registering a complaint:

* Map location

* Incident photos

* Type of complaint

* Complainant’s phone number