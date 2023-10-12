J-K: President Droupadi Murmu visits Vaishno Devi Temple, inaugurates skywalk

By ANI Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the newly constructed skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan during her two-day visit, in Katra on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (ANI Photo)

Reasi: President Droupadi Murmu visited the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

President Murmu was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

She also inaugurated the skywalk project and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan at the shrine.

“President Droupadi Murmu visited the holy Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and inaugurated Skywalk and remodeled Parvati Bhavan to facilitate the journey of pilgrims,” the President of India in a post on X.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

President Murmu also graced and addressed the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar on Wednesday.

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir – ‘let us move from darkness to light’, the President said, “The more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress.” She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

The President, during her speech, noted that 55 per cent of students at Kashmir University are girls.

She said that these “students present the picture of India and its destiny”. The women and girls are ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country, she said expressing confidence in ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ 2023 that would be “proved to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development in our country,” she said.

She later attended a civic reception hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the warm welcome on her first visit as the President of India. She was happy to note the presence of eminent personalities of Jammu and Kashmir who have made their mark in different fields. She said that they have enhanced the reputation not only of this region but of the entire country.

The President said that Kashmir has been a major centre of art, culture and education since ancient times.

“About 2000 years ago, the 4th Buddhist Council was held in Kashmir. Scholars believe that about 1300 years ago, in Srinagar, Shankaracharya had composed Saundarya Lahari and Ananda Lahari to describe the glory of Shakti. The words of Lal Dyad and the advice of Sheikh Nooruddin are still showing the right path to humanity. Rulers like Zain-ul-Abidin promoted etiquette and spirituality. Abhinavagupta who made amazing contributions in both the fields of religion and literature, had explained a very good principle of literature in the 10th century which proves to be true for every aspect of life. He had said that ‘Shanta Rasa’ is the source of all ‘Rasas’, she said.

The President emphasised that we have to continuously strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s legacy of considering peace and tranquillity as supreme.

