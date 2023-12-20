Weavers urge President Murmu for subsidy on yarn

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

President of India Droupadi Murmu was examining the sarees weaved by weavers at Pochampally in Yadadri-Bongir district on Wednesday

Yadadri-Bhongir: A weaver from Pochampally has urged the President Droupadi Murmu to ensure that the weavers get 15 per cent subsidy on yard from the National Handloom Development Corporation.

The request came from a woman weaver Boga Saraswathi during the interactive session with the President during her visit to Pochampally.

The weaver told the President that the subsidy from the NHDC was not released in time having an impact on their work. She sought the Presidential intervention to ensure that the subsidy was given at the right time and promptly.

The President also assured steps for development of Pochampally, during her visit to the handloom and spinning unit where she interacted with Ikat handloom weavers. The President spent some time examining the theme pavilion. She was impressed with the art of weaving of Ikat sarees, for which Pochampally is famous at international level. The weavers also explained the process involved in preparing ikkat sarees.

During the interactive session, another weaver Loka Shyam Kumar sought the President’s intervention to get the weavers recognised as artists and not as workers. The government should take a decision in this direction, he urged.

Another weaver Lokapati Venkatesham drew the attention of the President to the problem of fake ikkat sarees, which were printed ones, being available in the markets impacting the livelihood. The government should take measures to check fake ikkat sarees, through which some persons were making money.