J-K: SIA arrests ISI-backed narco terror cartel in Baramulla

He further said that upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, a team of SIA led by Inspector Vikas Sharma arrested Mohd Sharief Chechi from Uri, Baramulla.

By ANI Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested a key accused in a narcotics smuggling module backed by Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“A key accused Mohd Shareef Shah was arrested along with a huge amount of narco terror money, on the allegations that they were working under the directions of ISI and their agents in Pakistan for the purpose of financing Jammu-based separatists to carry out subversive activities against the sovereignty, integrity and security of India,” the police release stated.

A well-organized drug syndicate, including Mohd Sharief Chechi, Mohd Rafiq Najar, and Farooq Ahmad Naikoo operating from Dubai and others who are infusing narcotics into the Indian territory for generating terror funds, to fuel subversive activities challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of India and further using banking channels for layering of proceeds of narcotics for funding of terrorism in J-K, they added.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the modus operandi adopted was that Mohd Sharief Chechi used to collect narcotics from across LOC viz PoK and these narcotics were used to generate proceeds for terror funding,” he added.

Further investigation into aspects of cross LOC operation of this narco smuggling and terror funding syndicate, which has been found smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics consignments across the LOC is ongoing at SIA Jammu.

“In this connection a Key accused person Mohd. Sharief Chechi wanted in NarcoTerror/Terror Funding case FIR 73/23 PS Gandhi Nagar/SIA Jammu was arrested by SIA Jammu from Uri, Baramulla,” they added.

Following the arrest of former minister Babu Singh for receiving slush money sent from the valley to activate anti-India secessionist activities in Jammu region last year, several investigators have been simultaneously working on different lines at different places following multiple leads crisscrossing terror financing modules, narcotics syndicates and separatist networks with intersections partly within J-K and partly in Pakistan and some in middle eastern capitals, police release stated. Later on, the instant case was transferred to SIA Jammu for further investigation.