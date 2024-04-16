Morrocan drug peddler deported

The Morrocan national Achibili Amine (27) came to India on a student visa, which expired in 2018 while the passport issued by the Kingdom of Morocco was valid up to 2021.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing along with the officials of Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deported a national from Morocco for allegedly overstaying in the country and indulging in drug peddling.

Amine continued to stay despite the expiry of the visa issued by Indian authorities and started peddling drugs.

He was caught by the HNEW team and remanded in a case along with another drug peddler, Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal. After obtaining a travel pass the Hyderabad police and FRRO officials deported him on Tuesday.