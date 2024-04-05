Narcotics worth Rs 210 crore seized, one arrested in Assam

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a person from Mizoram on drug trafficking charges.

By IANS Published Date - 5 April 2024, 02:30 PM

Guwahati: In a major drug haul, 21 kg narcotics valued at around Rs 210 crore in the international market have been seized from Assam’s Cachar district near the interstate border with Mizoram, police said on Friday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested one individual who is a native of Mizoram on the charges of drug peddling.

The accused was identified as P. Lalliana, the police said.

Drugs were being transported using a vehicle from Mizoram, the police said.

According to police, based on secret input, the STF conducted an operation in the Sildubi area of the Cachar district on Thursday night.

The STF intercepted a vehicle and during the search, narcotics concealed in soap boxes were found, it said.

A case under the relevant section was registered.

Further investigation is underway.